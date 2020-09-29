Commissioner for best civic facilities on Chehlum Imam Hussain

Commissioner Karachi Sohail Rajput on Tuesday directed the officers concerned to take priority measures for the provision of civic amenities on the occasion of Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Commissioner Karachi Sohail Rajput on Tuesday directed the officers concerned to take priority measures for the provision of civic amenities on the occasion of Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain.

Chairing a meeting held to review arrangements for Chehlum of Imam Hussain, the Commissioner instructed the officers to ensure resolving all the civic issues with consultation of organizers of the Majalis and processions, said a news release.

He directed all the Deputy Commissioners to strengthen liaison with the religious leaders and organizers, hold meetings with the organizers in their respective offices to review the issues and take priority steps for their solution.

The meeting decided that K-Electric will take special measures for uninterrupted power supply at the venues of Majalis and processions.

Commissioner Karachi Sohail Rajput directed the K-Electric authorities to avoid load shedding on the occasion of Chehlum Imam Hussain and ensure uninterrupted power supply.

Additional Inspector General of Police � Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, DIGP � Traffic Javed Mahar, Municipal Commissioner Karachi Afzal Zaidi, DIGP � East Noman Siddiqui, DIGP � South Javed Akbar Riaz, all Deputy Commissioners, officers of Water and Sewerage board, Sindh Solid Waste Management Board, Pakistan Rangers Sindh, and other relevant departments and representatives of K-Electric attended the meeting.

Besides, Secretary of Jaffaria Alliance Pakistan Syed Shabbar Raza, other Shia leaders and organizers were also present in the meeting.