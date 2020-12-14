UrduPoint.com
Commissioner For Best Civic Facilities On Chirstmas

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 11:02 PM

Commissioner for best civic facilities on Chirstmas

Commissioner Karachi Navid Ahmed Shaikh Monday chaired a meeting at his office to review the arrangements for the Christmas celebrations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Commissioner Karachi Navid Ahmed Shaikh Monday chaired a meeting at his office to review the arrangements for the Christmas celebrations.

He directed the concerned officials to provide foolproof security around the Churches and carry out cleanliness special drive on the occasion of Christmas, said a news release.

The meeting was attended among others by MPA Anthony Navid , Administrator Catholic Archdiocese of Karachi Fr Saleh Diego, Additional Commissioner Karachi-I Asad Ali Khan, Additional Commissioner Karachi-II, Dr. Waqas Roshan, all deputy commissioners, DIG Police South Javed Akber Riaz, representative of Pakistan Rangers and others.

It was decided in the meeting that foolproof security arrangements and measures for the provision of civic facilities, including streetlights, cleanliness, would be made.

Commissioner Navid Shaikh directed the K-Electric to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the Churches on the occasion of Christmas.

The Commissioner also directed all the Deputy Commissioners to ensure that streetlights around the Churches were in working condition. It was also decided in the meeting that special steps would be taken for the smooth flow of traffic.

Commissioner Karachi Navid Shaikh asked the Deputy Commissioners to maintain close liaison with the representatives of Christian community.

The DCs, in this regard, were also asked to establish complaint centers at their offices to redress the complaints of immediate nature. It was also decided in the meeting that Commissioner Office control room number 02199205634 would also work as the complaint centre and officials at this number would be available to redress the complaints on the occasion of Christmas.

