Commissioner for best civic facilities on Christmas

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Mem on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the arrangements for the security, cleanliness and provision of civic facilities on the occasion of Christmas.

The commissioner asked the law enforcement agencies to ensure foolproof security around the Churches.

He also directed the senior officials of KMC, district municipal corporations, cantonment boards, Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, Solid Waste Management board and Cantonment boards to make special measures for the provision of civic facilities, including cleanliness, operational streetlights, provision of drinking water and others around the Churches.

Representative of K-Electric was also directed for arrangements of uninterrupted supply of electricity to the Churches during the Christmas.

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon asked the K-Electric to avoid load shedding in all Churches during Christmas and other places of celebrations.

Members of Christian community including Senator Anwer Lal Deen, MPA Anthonty Navid and Father Saleh Diego also attended the meeting.