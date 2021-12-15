UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Best Civic Facilities On Christmas

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 07:39 PM

Commissioner for best civic facilities on Christmas

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Mem on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the arrangements for the security, cleanliness and provision of civic facilities on the occasion of Christmas

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Mem on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the arrangements for the security, cleanliness and provision of civic facilities on the occasion of Christmas.

The commissioner asked the law enforcement agencies to ensure foolproof security around the Churches.

He also directed the senior officials of KMC, district municipal corporations, cantonment boards, Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, Solid Waste Management board and Cantonment boards to make special measures for the provision of civic facilities, including cleanliness, operational streetlights, provision of drinking water and others around the Churches.

Representative of K-Electric was also directed for arrangements of uninterrupted supply of electricity to the Churches during the Christmas.

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon asked the K-Electric to avoid load shedding in all Churches during Christmas and other places of celebrations.

Members of Christian community including Senator Anwer Lal Deen, MPA Anthonty Navid and Father Saleh Diego also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Karachi Load Shedding Electricity Water Christmas Christian All

Recent Stories

Italy announced as Guest of Honour at SIBF 2022

Italy announced as Guest of Honour at SIBF 2022

10 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince inaugurates 24th Islamic Arts ..

Sharjah Crown Prince inaugurates 24th Islamic Arts Festival

10 minutes ago
 Environment Committee approves 8 brick kilns, 3 co ..

Environment Committee approves 8 brick kilns, 3 commercial buildings

48 seconds ago
 14 dead, 1035 injured in 1003 road accidents in Pu ..

14 dead, 1035 injured in 1003 road accidents in Punjab

50 seconds ago
 Dense smog/fog likely to engulf plain areas of Pun ..

Dense smog/fog likely to engulf plain areas of Punjab:PMD

51 seconds ago
 Berlin court says Russia ordered contract killing ..

Berlin court says Russia ordered contract killing on German soil

53 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.