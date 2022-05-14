UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Best Medical Facilities In Hospital

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rakhshan Division Mir Saifullah Khan Khetran has said that no stone will be left unturned in providing medical treatment to the people in hospitals.

"Doctors and other medical personnel should perform their duties in an efficient manner," he expressed these views during his surprise visit to DHQ Hospital Kharan on Saturday.

During the visit, he inspected various departments including emergency ward and other facilities available at the hospital, including medicines and treatment.

On this occasion, Commissioner Rakhshan Division Mir Saifullah Khan Khetran was given a detailed briefing by MSDHQ Kharan regarding the medical treatment and other facilities in the hospital.

Commissioner Rakhshan Division Mir Saifullah Khan Khetran expressing displeasure over the absence and non-attendance of cleaners and medicines and staff, said that our aim is to provide the best facilities to the people at their doorsteps.

He said that all possible steps should be taken to provide better medical facilities to the people at Kharan Hospital.

"The provincial government was taking all possible steps to bring improvements in the health care sector of the province and to provide the best medical facilities to the patients," he maintained.

