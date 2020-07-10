Commissioner for better facilities in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Captain (retd) Muhammad Mehmood directed the officials of district government to ensure provision of all needed facilities to the traders here in the district.

He expressed these views during his visit to model cattle market in Gondal.

The Gondal cattle market is the largest for the sale and purchase of cows, buffaloes and oxen .

The work on this project was initiated in year 2017.

Capt. (retd) Muhammad Mehmood added that to protect the sacrificial animals and citizens from diseases fumigation would be ensured in the cattle market besides supply of clean drinking water and quality food items would also be ensured.

He said that all agencies and concerned departments should discharge their official obligations through hardworking, spirit and enthusiasm as they did last year for providing maximum facilities to the general public.

"All should work collectively remsi.

He directed that no cattle market would be allowed to set up in across the district Attock except for the places specified.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar on this occasion informed Capt.(retd) Mehmood that a veterinary dispensary is also established at market to facilitate masses and was told that veterinary doctors would be available round the clock in the market. He said that foolproof security arrangements have also made for the security of visitors and to prevent crimes in and around the cattle market.

Later addressing to the Attock Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AWCCI), Commissioner Mehmood lauded role of AWCCI in promoting entrepreneurship among women of rural areas of Attock.

He said that government had taken remarkable steps for empowering women in the country while paying special attention to businesswomen in urban and rural areas. . Mr Muhammad Mehmood also visited the site of mother and child care hospital and directed the health authorities to shift the gynecology department of district headquarters hospital Attock to this site .

Earlier, Muhammad Mehmood also presided a meeting in Deputy Commissioner office to review the ongoing development work and review the progress of the district government departments. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar, Chief Executive Officers of Education Javed Iqbal and CEO Health Dr Sohail Ejaz , Assistant Commissioners of six tehsils, and other concerned officers of various departments.

He mentioned that as many as 57 different development projects including roads, infrastructure, education, sports, local government, health and public health are underway in Attock district that would be completed soon at a cost of Rs 11155.917 million.