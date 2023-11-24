Commissioner for better facilities to visiting Sikh pilgrims

(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chattha on Thursday urged the authorities for provision of better boarding, lodging and security facilities to the visiting Sikh pilgrims at Gurdwara Panja Sahib so that they could see the positive face of Pakistan and return to their countries with a loving message.

He issued these directives while reviewing arrangements in connection to the upcoming visit of Sikh pilgrims from across the globe at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in connection to the birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak at Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hassanabdal.

Attock Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza, DPO Ghiyas Gull Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Adnan Anjum Raja, Hasanabdal Assistant Commissioner Dr Sana Ram Chand, Health Department CEO Doctor Asad Ismail, education Department Chief Executive Officer Malik Mohsin Abbas, officials from evacuee trust property board (ETPB), Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPB) and representatives of all relevant departments were present on this occasion.