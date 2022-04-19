UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Better Provision Of Municipal Facilities

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Commissioner for better provision of municipal facilities

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Commissioner Ghulam Mustafa Phull on Tuesday directed for provision of better municipal facilities to the people in all graveyards of Sukkur and other districts on the occasion of Youme-Ali (RA) and Shab-e-Barat.

"Steps should be taken for cleanliness, lights, provision of potable water and repairing of paths around the graveyards besides establishment of medical camps for visitors," he said while addressing a meeting at his office regarding reviewing the municipal facilities being provided during Ramzan-ul-Mubarak.

He said the district municipal corporations should also ensure cleanliness and lighting in their limits so that the visitors do not get troubled to reach graveyards of their loved ones.

TMA would make all-out cooperation with them in case they required machinery or manpower.

The commissioner said the overflowing sewerage lines around Mosques and graveyards should be repaired in cooperation with the relevant organizations on priority basis.

Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Imtiaz Phulpoto informed the meeting that fragment spray would be carried out in all the graveyards under municipal administration before Asar prayer on the eve of Shab-e-Barat, while, water stalls and medical camps would also be established in central graveyards, he added.

