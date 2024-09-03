Open Menu

Commissioner For Brain Storming Of Children On Civic Responsibilities

Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Commissioner for brain storming of children on civic responsibilities

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) In order to review progress on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Program and “Awami Agenda” a high-level meeting was held with Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Motasim Billah Shah in the chair at Deputy Commissioner House on Tuesday.

The meeting besides the Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram was also attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners and Heads of Line Departments.

At the meeting, various departments presented their performance reports, on which the Commissioner expressed his satisfaction and directed them to further improve their performance. He directed the holding of special awareness sessions for the school-going children daily for their brain-storming on cleanliness, hygiene and other basics of routine life.

He also emphasized the need for employees in government departments and institutions to adopt polite behavior with the public. "We should never pay attention to our departments and institutions less than our homes, if not more", Motasim Billah said, adding, "We should take ownership in the offices at all levels".

He clarified that the purpose of their visits to offices is not discouragement but rather to support to improve their services to the general public.

Commissioner Kohat directed all the departments to appoint a focal person for each work under their purview so that they are accountable for their responsibility. He further directed that cleanliness is not partial but full-time work and its continuity should be maintained at all costs.

