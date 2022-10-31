UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Capacity Building Of Teachers

Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Commissioner for capacity building of teachers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry directed the administration of Multan Public School (MPS) to organize training courses for capacity building of the teachers in order to make the school a successful and renowned educational institute.

During a visit to the school here on Monday, the commissioner said that extracurricular activities should be organized in the institution for physical and mental improvement of the students. He asked the administration to make a comprehensive plan for bringing more improvement in performance of the department in order to make the school a successful and renowned educational institute.

He also asked the administration to prepare a mechanism of feedback to evaluate the performance of teachers.

The commissioner directed administration to ensure early completion of all ongoing projects of the institute.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal MPS Uzma Khan said that student strength was satisfactory in the school and 3,000 boys and girls were registered students of the school.

Additional Commissioner Sarfraz Ahmed and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Multan Student Visit Sarfraz Ahmed All

Recent Stories

PM felicitates Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his e ..

PM felicitates Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his election as President of Brazil

20 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Australian set 180-run target ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Australian set 180-run target for Ireland

2 hours ago
 Revolution comes through ballot or bloodshed," say ..

Revolution comes through ballot or bloodshed," says Imran Khan as his long march ..

2 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia extends Umrah visa duration to 90 day ..

Saudi Arabia extends Umrah visa duration to 90 days

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls on Member States to In ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls on Member States to Increase Ownership of the Variou ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Demonstrated Fire Power In Arabian S ..

Pakistan Navy Demonstrated Fire Power In Arabian Sea Amid Bilateral Naval Drills ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.