Commissioner for capacity building of teachers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry directed the administration of Multan Public School (MPS) to organize training courses for capacity building of the teachers in order to make the school a successful and renowned educational institute.

During a visit to the school here on Monday, the commissioner said that extracurricular activities should be organized in the institution for physical and mental improvement of the students. He asked the administration to make a comprehensive plan for bringing more improvement in performance of the department in order to make the school a successful and renowned educational institute.

He also asked the administration to prepare a mechanism of feedback to evaluate the performance of teachers.

The commissioner directed administration to ensure early completion of all ongoing projects of the institute.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal MPS Uzma Khan said that student strength was satisfactory in the school and 3,000 boys and girls were registered students of the school.

Additional Commissioner Sarfraz Ahmed and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.