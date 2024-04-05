Open Menu

Commissioner For Check On Transport Fares On Eve Of Eid

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Commissioner for check on transport fares on eve of Eid

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud on Friday directed district administrations to establish checking points at bus terminals and entry and exit points of the city to prevent excessive fare collection on eve of Eid ul Fitr

He directed the deputy commissioners of all five districts of Peshawar Division including Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Tribal District Mohmand and District Khyber to prevent the collection of fares in excess of the transport fares set by the government.

He said the owners of transport charging more than the official fare should be sent to jail.

He issued these orders in light of the instructions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

The Commissioner said that he would visit the city and review the situation.

He also issued orders to the Secretary Regional Transport Authority to form teams for the purpose.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jail Visit Charsadda Nowshera All Government

Recent Stories

Aalia Rasheed resigns as PCB media and Communicati ..

Aalia Rasheed resigns as PCB media and Communication Director

43 minutes ago
 PM calls for global role to halt Israeli oppressio ..

PM calls for global role to halt Israeli oppression against Palestinians

2 hours ago
 UAE decides to suspend diplomatic ties with Israel ..

UAE decides to suspend diplomatic ties with Israel

2 hours ago
 Pakistan to receive $3b under standby arrangement: ..

Pakistan to receive $3b under standby arrangement: Julie Kozack

3 hours ago
 UK desires to promote ties with Pakistan in variou ..

UK desires to promote ties with Pakistan in various fields

4 hours ago
 Justice Najfi LHC becomes another recipient of thr ..

Justice Najfi LHC becomes another recipient of threatening letter

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2024

8 hours ago
 UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational refor ..

UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars

20 hours ago
 Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Repo ..

Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE

20 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran

Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran

20 hours ago
 Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tun ..

Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan