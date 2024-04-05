Commissioner For Check On Transport Fares On Eve Of Eid
Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2024 | 04:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud on Friday directed district administrations to establish checking points at bus terminals and entry and exit points of the city to prevent excessive fare collection on eve of Eid ul Fitr
He directed the deputy commissioners of all five districts of Peshawar Division including Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Tribal District Mohmand and District Khyber to prevent the collection of fares in excess of the transport fares set by the government.
He said the owners of transport charging more than the official fare should be sent to jail.
He issued these orders in light of the instructions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.
The Commissioner said that he would visit the city and review the situation.
He also issued orders to the Secretary Regional Transport Authority to form teams for the purpose.
