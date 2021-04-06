Commissioner for checking hotspots to control dengue

Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan has directed for proper checking of all suspected dengue larva sites regularly

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan has directed for proper checking of all suspected dengue larva sites regularly.

He was presiding over a meeting here Tuesday. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, CEO Health Dr Bilal Ahmed and others were present in the meeting.

The commissioner said that there should be no delay in washing of the larvae through chemicals. He said that anti-dengue teams should remain vigilant in the field for checking of hotspots including tyre shops, graveyards, flower nurseries etc.

He further directed that anti-dengue activities should be prominent by the departments concerned as negligence in this regard will not be tolerated.

He also urged for continuing awareness programmes for the general public for their safety from dengue mosquitoes.