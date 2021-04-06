UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner For Checking Hotspots To Control Dengue

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 09:37 PM

Commissioner for checking hotspots to control dengue

Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan has directed for proper checking of all suspected dengue larva sites regularly

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan has directed for proper checking of all suspected dengue larva sites regularly.

He was presiding over a meeting here Tuesday. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, CEO Health Dr Bilal Ahmed and others were present in the meeting.

The commissioner said that there should be no delay in washing of the larvae through chemicals. He said that anti-dengue teams should remain vigilant in the field for checking of hotspots including tyre shops, graveyards, flower nurseries etc.

He further directed that anti-dengue activities should be prominent by the departments concerned as negligence in this regard will not be tolerated.

He also urged for continuing awareness programmes for the general public for their safety from dengue mosquitoes.

Related Topics

Dengue Muhammad Ali All From

Recent Stories

45 more test positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

1 minute ago

Pak HC UK holds virtual 'Khuli Katchehri' with Pak ..

1 minute ago

Iraqi Security Service Obtains Data on IS Leader i ..

1 minute ago

Campaign to eliminate stray dogs to start from 7th ..

1 minute ago

Capital reports 659 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 ..

1 minute ago

DC inaugurates tree plantation at District Jail

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.