Commissioner for clean drinking water points in district

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood on Monday directed district administration to set up clean drinking water points at different places of the district.

During a surprise visit of Janahia, he directed district administration to plants maximum trees during the spring season.

He also ordered for provision of the maximum facilities at parks including walking tracks, washrooms, repairing of benches and other facilities for providing recreational spots to citizens.

He directed officers of revenue department to bring more improvement in achieving recovery targets.

He also asked for comprehensive crackdown against stray dogs.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.