Commissioner for cleanliness, beautification at entry, exit points

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) : Commissioner Multan Division Iftekhar Sahu directed the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) administration to ensure cleanliness and beautification at all entry and exit points of the city.

Presiding over a meeting to review performance of PHA here on Monday, Iftekhar Sahu said that visitors of the city should be given good impression through beautification and cleanliness arrangements. He directed the PHA administration to launch a comprehensive crackdown against illegal publicity boards across the city. He urged the officers concerned to form special teams to achieve 100 percent recovery target within a month.

He said that maximum shady trees should be plant in the city for pollution free environment.

The commissioner also directed the PHA administration to prepare lists of employees as per performance categories.

Giving briefing, Director General PHA Dr Muhammad Zahid Ikraam informed the commissioner the administration was facing different problems due to shortage of staff while the PHA had also bearing expenses of green belts under Metro route.

He said that parks and horticulture authority was utilizing all possible resources to ensure cleanliness and beautification of 57 parks and 39.5 km long greenbelts of the city.