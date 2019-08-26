UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner For Cleanliness, Beautification At Entry, Exit Points

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 03:15 PM

Commissioner for cleanliness, beautification at entry, exit points

Commissioner Multan Division Iftekhar Sahu directed the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) administration to ensure cleanliness and beautification at all entry and exit points of the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) : Commissioner Multan Division Iftekhar Sahu directed the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) administration to ensure cleanliness and beautification at all entry and exit points of the city.

Presiding over a meeting to review performance of PHA here on Monday, Iftekhar Sahu said that visitors of the city should be given good impression through beautification and cleanliness arrangements. He directed the PHA administration to launch a comprehensive crackdown against illegal publicity boards across the city. He urged the officers concerned to form special teams to achieve 100 percent recovery target within a month.

He said that maximum shady trees should be plant in the city for pollution free environment.

The commissioner also directed the PHA administration to prepare lists of employees as per performance categories.

Giving briefing, Director General PHA Dr Muhammad Zahid Ikraam informed the commissioner the administration was facing different problems due to shortage of staff while the PHA had also bearing expenses of green belts under Metro route.

He said that parks and horticulture authority was utilizing all possible resources to ensure cleanliness and beautification of 57 parks and 39.5 km long greenbelts of the city.

Related Topics

Multan Shortage Metro All

Recent Stories

Ijaz Ahmed appointed Pakistan U19 head coach

6 minutes ago

Putin, Erdogan to Meet Tuesday - Kremlin Spokesman

5 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in Lahore

5 minutes ago

Russia Never Initiated Talks on Its Possible Retur ..

5 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in Multan

8 minutes ago

Dry weather forecast for city in Bahawalpur

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.