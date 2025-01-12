Commissioner For Collective Efforts To Combat Environmental Challenges
Published January 12, 2025 | 02:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Division, Jehanzaib Awan on Sunday stressed
the need for collective action to tackle environmental pollution.
He stated this while inaugurating a new public park in Block-F, Zafar
Colony here.
The park has been equipped with a walking track, benches, security
arrangements, and lighting facilities.
Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner said that parks were
the pride of any city and were given special importance in developed
urban areas.
" He urged the local community to play an active role in
keeping their parks and surroundings clean.
PHA Sargodha Deputy Director of Admin and Finance, Shafiq Rehman
Niazi, briefed the Commissioner about the establishment of park. The
event was attended by ADC (R) Fahad Mahmood, ADC (G) Umar Farooq,
and other notables.
During his visit to Zafar Colony, Commissioner Jehanzaib Awan directed
the officers concerned to improve the roads and drainage system of the
Colony.
