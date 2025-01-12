Commissioner for collective efforts to combat environmental challenges

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Division, Jehanzaib Awan on Sunday stressed

the need for collective action to tackle environmental pollution.

He stated this while inaugurating a new public park in Block-F, Zafar

Colony here.

The park has been equipped with a walking track, benches, security

arrangements, and lighting facilities.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner said that parks were

the pride of any city and were given special importance in developed

urban areas.

" He urged the local community to play an active role in

keeping their parks and surroundings clean.

PHA Sargodha Deputy Director of Admin and Finance, Shafiq Rehman

Niazi, briefed the Commissioner about the establishment of park. The

event was attended by ADC (R) Fahad Mahmood, ADC (G) Umar Farooq,

and other notables.

During his visit to Zafar Colony, Commissioner Jehanzaib Awan directed

the officers concerned to improve the roads and drainage system of the

Colony.