Commissioner For Compiling Record Of Farmers Having 10 Acre Land

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 04:21 PM

Commissioner for compiling record of farmers having 10 acre land

Commissioner Sargodha division Dr. Farah Masood has directed the deputy commissioners of region for compiling record of farmers having 10 acre of land

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sargodha division Dr. Farah Masood has directed the deputy commissioners of region for compiling record of farmers having 10 acre of land.

Addressing a review meeting in connection with the process of wheat procurement drive at commissioner office Dr. Farah Masood said that with reference to purchase wheat from the farmers and getting purchase target the lethargic attitude of officers of revenue, food and agricultural will not be tolerated.

Meeting was attended by deputy commissioner Mianwali Omar Sher Chattan, DC Sargodha, DC Bhakhar and Dc Khushab, ADCG Shahbaz Hussain Naqvi, ADCRs, Director Agriculture Faiz Ahmad Kundi, Deputy Director Agriculture Arshed Watto.

Commissioner has directed the offices for sending the Patwaries and Chowkidar at the outhouses of cultivators for compiling the record of those farmers having 10 Acres land; she directed for ensuring the strict monitoring of transportation of wheat at inter-provincial and inter-district routes of their respective districts.

She further directed for making sure inspection of Flour Mills and godowns and monitoring the harvesting, threshing and wheat procurement process on daily basis.

Meeting was told that 2,17,359 gunny bags have been delivered to farmers while 23% wheat procurement has been achieved by purchasing 75,377 ton wheat so far.

