Commissioner For Complete Surveillance Of Dengue Larvae Breeding
Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2025 | 03:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Faisalabad Maryam Khan on Monday directed the officers concerned
to ensure surveillance of dengue larvae breeding in the perspective of changing weather.
Chairing a review meeting on anti-dengue campaign here, she said that strict action
should be taken against the departments with poor performance.
Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir, officers of the divisional administration
and health department were present on the occasion. Deputy Commissioners of Toba
Tek Singh, Jhang and Chiniot attended the meeting through video link.
Taking a detailed review on the anti-dengue measures and awareness campaign, the
Commissioner assigned the task of anti-dengue campaign to the health department
and deputy commissioners.
She said the Punjab government was committed to make the province dengue free.
The anti-dengue teams should be seen active in the field and false reporting would
not be tolerated, she maintained.
The Commissioner said that she wanted to see Faisalabad division at top position
in the province in dengue control.
She added that under the modern android system, anti-dengue activities should be
uploaded on the portal.
The commercial and private buildings should be sealed if dengue larvae were found,
she added.
She further directed for special checking of under-construction buildings and houses,
taking special steps regarding cleanliness, redressing complaints received on the
dengue portal as well as availability of dengue treatment facilities in all hospitals.
