Commissioner For Completing All Measures To Deal With Possible Floods

Umer Jamshaid Published July 10, 2023 | 05:40 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Commissioner Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Phul on Monday instructed the authorities to make foolproof arrangements to deal with the possible flood-like situation in the region.

He also directed concerned officials to fully monitor the water flow in the river Sukkur and Guddu Barrages.

Presiding over a meeting at his office here, he asked the deputy commissioners of Sukkur, Khairpur, and Ghotki to personally inspect the embankments along with the officers of the Irrigation Department.

The Commissioner emphasized that the administration, police, and relevant departments should work as a team to effectively deal with natural calamities like floods.

The meeting reviewed the preparedness to cope with possible floods and urban flooding due to monsoon rains.

