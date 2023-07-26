Open Menu

Commissioner For Completing Development Schemes In Stipulated Time

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 26, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Commissioner for completing development schemes in stipulated time

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Shafiq Ahmed Mahesar has said that keeping in view the required records related to the development schemes of sustainable Development Goals Achievement Program, the PC-I would be made for the approval of the schemes so that the development schemes could be completed and the people could get relief as soon as possible under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Achievements Program of district Umerkot.

This he said while presiding over a meeting regarding development schemes from SDGs Program at his office here Wednesday.

He also directed the concerned officers to take concrete efforts for the timely completion of the Program as it shows the better performance of the district administration and the government by getting relief for the people.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Umerkot Naveed Rahman Larak briefed that there were 42 development schemes of 500 million in Umerkot district under the Program the PC-1 of which has been prepared for the approval.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner-1 Dr. Ali Nawaz Bhoot, Director Local Government and Executive Engineer. Director Provincial Highways Umerkot Harish Kumar, District Accounts Officer Umerkot Mohammad Alam Soomro and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.

