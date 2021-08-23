Commissioner for completion of de-silting of sewerage channels

Divisional Commissioner Saqib Mannan has directed the Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) to immediately complete de-silting of sewerage channels in the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Divisional Commissioner Saqib Mannan has directed the Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) to immediately complete de-silting of sewerage channels in the city.

He was visiting Akbar Chowk where he reviewed the de-silting process and said that silt is creating severe problems in discharge of effluent.

Therefore, WASA should accelerate efforts for completion of de-silting process as early as possible so that the people could be provided relief without delay.

He also appealed to the citizens to avoid throwing garbage and other solid material in the sewer lines as it causes chock of the sewerage channels.