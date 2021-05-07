UrduPoint.com
Commissioner For Completion Of Development Schemes Before June

Muhammad Irfan 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 09:27 PM

Commissioner for completion of development schemes before June

Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood directed officers concerned to complete all ongoing development schemes before June

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood directed officers concerned to complete all ongoing development schemes before June.

Presiding over a meeting to review progress on development projects on Friday, Commissioner said that payment would be made to contractor companies after quality audit of completed schemes.

He was informed in the meeting that development work continued with rapid pace on Women college, Fatima Jinnah Colony, Citizen facilitation center and others.

The commissioner said that divisional administration striving hard to improve infrastructure of the city.

Up-gradation of educational institutes and many other development schemes were also approved in the meeting.

