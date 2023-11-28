Commissioner for completion of land record computerization up to Dec 30

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed has directed to complete computerization of land record up to December 30, 2023.

Chairing a meeting here on Tuesday, she said that quality and speedy services should be ensured at all E-registration centers so that public trust could be achieved.

In this connection, she also directed the deputy commissioners of all four districts of the division to accelerate the computerization of land record in their respective jurisdiction and complete it by December 30, 2023.

She also took briefing about up-gradation of circuit houses and rent assessment of local government properties.