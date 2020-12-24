UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner For Completion Of Ongoing Park Development Projects In Time

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

Commissioner for completion of ongoing park development projects in time

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Commissioner Hyderabad, Muhammad Abbas Baloch, has asked the officers concerned to complete the project of parks development and renovation in time so that the same could be opened for the citizens.

Parks are only sources of recreation for citizens therefore all available resources were being utilized to provide this facility with a healthy environment in the second largest city of Sindh, the commissioner said while chairing a review meeting here on Thursday.

He asked the officers concerned to speed up their efforts and after renovation and rehabilitation open all those parks including Shaheed-e-Millat Park and Hussainabad Park for public where landscaping has been completed by the experts.

The parks where the experts completed the landscaping should be opened for public on the occasion of new year, he said and added that all encroachments squatted in and outside the parks should be removed at the earliest so that the project could be completed without any delay.

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, while briefing the commissioner said that the district administration was extending full support and cooperation to park management so that recreational facilities could be provided to citizens at the earliest.

Among others, Additional Commissioner Syed Sajjad Haider Shah, Deputy Director Planning and Development Amir Jatoi and Director Parks Mehboob Ali Malik also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Sindh Hyderabad Same Jatoi All

Recent Stories

Dubai Health Authority, Rashid and Latifa Hospital ..

26 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transpo ..

26 minutes ago

Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Holy Quran Academy in ..

26 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, AP-HP Internationa ..

41 minutes ago

Ufone and Infobip partner to provide innovative so ..

53 minutes ago

Join Huawei’s “Light up Your Community Tree” ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.