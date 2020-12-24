Commissioner for completion of ongoing park development projects in time

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Commissioner Hyderabad, Muhammad Abbas Baloch, has asked the officers concerned to complete the project of parks development and renovation in time so that the same could be opened for the citizens.

Parks are only sources of recreation for citizens therefore all available resources were being utilized to provide this facility with a healthy environment in the second largest city of Sindh, the commissioner said while chairing a review meeting here on Thursday.

He asked the officers concerned to speed up their efforts and after renovation and rehabilitation open all those parks including Shaheed-e-Millat Park and Hussainabad Park for public where landscaping has been completed by the experts.

The parks where the experts completed the landscaping should be opened for public on the occasion of new year, he said and added that all encroachments squatted in and outside the parks should be removed at the earliest so that the project could be completed without any delay.

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, while briefing the commissioner said that the district administration was extending full support and cooperation to park management so that recreational facilities could be provided to citizens at the earliest.

Among others, Additional Commissioner Syed Sajjad Haider Shah, Deputy Director Planning and Development Amir Jatoi and Director Parks Mehboob Ali Malik also attended the meeting.