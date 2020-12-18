UrduPoint.com
Commissioner For Completion Of Power Sector Schemes By Dec 31

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 03:58 PM

Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mehmoob on Friday directed officers concerned to complete all ongoing development schemes of power sectors by December 31

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mehmoob on Friday directed officers concerned to complete all ongoing development schemes of power sectors by December 31.

Presiding over a meeting to review progress on development projects here, the commissioner warned officers that there would be no compromise on quality of material and strict action would be taken on negligence.

He said that he would sent detailed report to power ministry on January 01, 2021 on development projects.

He said that delay in completion of power sector development schemes would not be tolerated.

Javed Akhtar Mehmood directed Mepco officers to visit field and inform administration about the issues.

Additional Commissioner Revenue Arshad Gopang, Director Development Waqas Khan Khaqwani, Deputy Director Technical Muhammad Arfa and officers of Mepco and other concerned departments were also present in the meeting.

