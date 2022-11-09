Commissioner for completion of road construction speedily

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Shahid Niaz directed the Metropolitan Corporation to complete road construction speedily for providing relief to the general public.

He directed this while visiting Sargodha Road and other parts of the city.

He reviewed the pace of construction of various road projects and directed the officers of Metropolitan Corporation to accelerate their efforts for timely completion of these schemes.

He said the government was spending huge money on various development projects to provide maximum relief to the people. He warned that no negligence, lethargy and delinquency would be tolerated in this regard.

MPA Shakeel Shahid, Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation and others werealso present on the occasion.