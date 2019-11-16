Commissioner for completion of sports projects

Divisional Commissioner Mahmud Javed Bhatti has directed authority concerned to complete all pending projects to provide modern sports facilities to players across the division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :Divisional Commissioner Mahmud Javed Bhatti has directed authority concerned to complete all pending projects to provide modern sports facilities to players across the division.

In this regard, efforts will be made for seeking more funds from Punjab government, he said this while reviewing uplift schemes here on Saturday.

Director Development Mehr Ramzan providing details about the schemes said that funds amounting to Rs 27.2 million were being spent on table tennis court and Rs 24.

5 million on squash court in Al-Fateh sports complex.

An amount of Rs 11.5 million is being incurred on sports stadium Jhang while more funds will be demanded from government for completion of remaining work of youth hostel.A synthetics athletics track is being laid down at a cost of Rs 98.5 million while steps are being taken for more funds to complete the project.

The meeting was informed that funds over Rs 38 million were being used for rehabilitation and development of play grounds in rural areas in the district Toba Tek Singh.