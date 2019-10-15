Commissioner for comprehensive approach to counter dog bite cases

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Commissioner of Karachi, Iftikhar A Shallwani on Tuesday directed the deputy commissioners of different districts to immediately approach their respective municipal authorities for a comprehensive plan to protect citizens against repeated instance of dog bites and consequent risks of rabies in the metropolis.

Taking strong exception to the reported cases of dog bites in few of the most thickly populated areas of Karachi Central on Monday night, he said public safety is a collective responsibility and cannot be ignored at any level.

Shallwani emphasized that mass vaccination of dogs themselves against rabies must be ensured to help end the infection transmitted to people by rabid dogs.

Reiterating that the matter must be addressed on priority, he said scientific approach must also be adopted for elimination of stray dogs through proper and regular training of veterinary doctors serving at the public facilities as well as those practicing privately.

Karachi Commissioner in this context also proposed replication of Rabies Free Karachi (RFK) program launched by Indus Hospital Research Center, with the support of WHO and Karachi Municipal Corporation, under the supervision of Dr. Nasim Salahuddin.

He further sought an efficient mechanism for animal birth control through surgical sterilization of male and female dogs paving way for stray dog eradication.