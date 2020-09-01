Commissioner for comprehensive campaign against stray dogs

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Shan-ul-Haq directed concerned departments to launch a comprehensive campaign against stray dogs across the region.

Presiding over a meeting here on Tuesday, commissioner said that stray dogs posing threats to public lives and various complaints have been received against the dogs.

He directed officers concerned to form special response teams for eradication of stray dogs and also asked for issue a special number for public to inform special response team about the stray dogs in their areas.

He said that Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) would be responsible to remove dead dogs from streets.

Commissioner Shan-ul-Haq said that health department, metropolitan corporation and tehsil councils would provide poisonous capsules to the anti-stray dogs committee.

He also directed health department officers to ensure availability of dog bite vaccines in all hospitals.