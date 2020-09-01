UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner For Comprehensive Campaign Against Stray Dogs

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 11:50 AM

Commissioner for comprehensive campaign against stray dogs

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Shan-ul-Haq directed concerned departments to launch a comprehensive campaign against stray dogs across the region.

Presiding over a meeting here on Tuesday, commissioner said that stray dogs posing threats to public lives and various complaints have been received against the dogs.

He directed officers concerned to form special response teams for eradication of stray dogs and also asked for issue a special number for public to inform special response team about the stray dogs in their areas.

He said that Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) would be responsible to remove dead dogs from streets.

Commissioner Shan-ul-Haq said that health department, metropolitan corporation and tehsil councils would provide poisonous capsules to the anti-stray dogs committee.

He also directed health department officers to ensure availability of dog bite vaccines in all hospitals.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Company All From

Recent Stories

GCC welcomes signing of peace agreement in Sudan

7 minutes ago

Maryam Nawaz says they will take part in APC

16 minutes ago

UAE welcomes signing of Juba Peace Agreement in Su ..

22 minutes ago

UAE leaders condole Indian President on death of f ..

52 minutes ago

UAE Press: Paid leave for new fathers is a welcome ..

1 hour ago

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi explosive drone

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.