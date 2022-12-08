UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Comprehensive Crackdown Against Fake Fertilizer, Pesticide Dealers

Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2022 | 05:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry directed officers concerned to launch a comprehensive crackdown against fake fertilizer and pesticide dealers across the region to ensure availability of good quality products to farmers.

Presiding over a meeting to review performance of agriculture department here on Thursday, the commissioner directed officers of the agriculture department to visit field for strict monitoring of the fertilizer and pesticides. He also directed officers concerned to ensure stern action for prevention of smog in the region.

He said that the farmers involved in burning crops remains would face strict action against them. He urged officers to ensure all possible arrangements for availability of urea fertilizer on controlled rates and launch strict action against the people involved in black marketing and profiteering of fertilizer.

He said that the fertilizer companies would be made bound to submit data of their stocks with commissioner office.

Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry said that provincial government was striving hard to provide maximum relief to farmers and it should be the duty of agriculture department officers to utilize all possible efforts to make it possible.

The commissioner was briefed in the meeting that the agriculture department has conducted 2241 raids during the crackdown against profiteering and black marketing of fertilizer and imposed fine of Rs 888,500 on profiteers.

Additional Commissioners Sarfraz Ahmed, Rizwan Qadeer, Assistant Commissioners Muhammad Qasim, Muhammad Shafique and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.

