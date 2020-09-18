UrduPoint.com
Commissioner For Concentrating On Refusal Cases During Polio Vaccination Drive

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 05:20 PM

Commissioner for concentrating on refusal cases during polio vaccination drive

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) ::Commissioner Yahya Akhunzada Friday directed the health department and polio vaccination teams to concentrate more on refusal cases during the upcoming polio vaccination drive across the division.

Presiding over a meeting to review arrangements for polio vaccination drive at office of Deputy Commissioner Tank, he stressed to chalk out a comprehensive strategy to convince the refusal cases to administer polio drop to their children.

He directed the police department to provide foolproof security to vaccination teams so that there should no hurdle in vaccination campaign in order to get rid of the crippling disease at earliest.

The commissioner also called for creating awareness among masses through involvement of religious leaders, Ulemas and local elders to ensure vaccination of refusal cases.

The meeting was attended by DC Tank Kabir Afridi, Additional DC, officials of health, education, police, EPI departments, WHO and other line agencies.

Later the DC Tank Kabir Afridi held a meeting with local elders and Ulemas and urged them to help the district administration in creating awareness among people.

He said that people respect opinions and advices of the religious leaders so they have an imperative role to play and sensitize people in Jumma sermons regarding importance of polio vaccination.

