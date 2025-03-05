Commissioner for construction of commuter-friendly bus stops

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Multan Division Amir Karim Khan has ordered for construction of new bus stops across the city with the aim to provide modern and commuter-friendly facilities, ensuring a more comfortable travel experience for the public.

Presiding over a meeting to review plans on Wednesday, he stressed the need for bus stops that cater to Multan’s extreme weather conditions, instructing officials to incorporate shaded areas and comfortable seating. He also stressed that the design should reflect the city's rich cultural heritage, making the bus stops not only functional but also aesthetically in tune with Multan’s identity.

To enhance convenience for commuters, the proposed bus stops will be equipped with essential amenities such as benches, shelters and informational signboards, he said and added that the locations will be carefully selected to optimize accessibility and improve traffic flow.

He said that the Multan Development Authority (MDA) has been tasked with closely monitoring the project.

Director General (DG) MDA Rana Saleem briefed the meeting that work has already begun on 11 bus stops. He said that the Multan Development Authority (MDA) was committed to completing the project before peak summer to provide much-needed relief to commuters.

The meeting also explored strategies to improve public transport efficiency, ensuring better travel facilities for citizens. There was a consensus on developing a comprehensive plan that takes into account public feedback and urban mobility needs. The initiative was expected to make Multan’s transport system more efficient, organized and commuter-friendly, bringing long-term benefits to the city’s residents.