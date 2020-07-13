Commissioner for contingency plan to deal emergency in monsoon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Abdul Waheed Shaikh has emphasized the need for complying standard operating procedure (SOP) formulated to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

He said this while chairing a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Memon, Assistant Commissioners here on Monday and discussed including smart lockdown, preventing crops from locusts, enabling price control committee and contingency plan to deal with any emergency during monsoon and load shedding issues.

Commissioner directed officials concerned to ensure implementation over smart lock down administered by the provincial government.

He asked DC and ACs to make contingency plans for upcoming monsoon rainfall. Commissioner directed HESCO officials to ensure interrupted power supply during monsoon rains so that people could be protected from any hazard to life and property.