UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner For Continuing Operation Against Encroachments

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 06:49 PM

Commissioner for continuing operation against encroachments

Commissioner Ishrat Ali directed that the operation against encroachments should continue and state land should be relinquished from land grabbers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Commissioner Ishrat Ali directed that the operation against encroachments should continue and state land should be relinquished from land grabbers.

He issued this directive while presiding over a meeting attended by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, DG FDA Sohail Khawaja, DGP PHA Asma Ijaz, Director Local Government Mian Aftab, and officers of the Metropolitan Corporation.

The commissioner said the PHA, FDA, PHATA and Metropolitan Corporation should bemore active in evacuating green belts, parks and government lands from the land grabbersand there should be no delay in this regard.

Related Topics

Muhammad Ali From Government

Recent Stories

Chief Of The Naval Staff Laid Foundation For Healt ..

36 minutes ago

China to spend four trillion dollars on BRI: Mian ..

41 minutes ago

On The Occasion Of World Maritime Day-2020 (Wmd-20 ..

49 minutes ago

Two gangs busted, bikes and valuables recovered

1 minute ago

Chief Minister Sindh orders implementation of SOPs ..

1 minute ago

Sharjah Ruler inspects students’ forum building, ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.