Commissioner for continuing operation against encroachments

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Commissioner Ishrat Ali directed that the operation against encroachments should continue and state land should be relinquished from land grabbers.

He issued this directive while presiding over a meeting attended by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, DG FDA Sohail Khawaja, DGP PHA Asma Ijaz, Director Local Government Mian Aftab, and officers of the Metropolitan Corporation.

The commissioner said the PHA, FDA, PHATA and Metropolitan Corporation should bemore active in evacuating green belts, parks and government lands from the land grabbersand there should be no delay in this regard.