Commissioner for control artificial inflation

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Maryam Khan said on Sunday that district price control committees would be reactivated at district levels to control price hike.

She stated this while chairing a meeting of price control committee and price control magistrates at her office. She directed the price control magistrates to expedite the process of raids to control artificial inflation and address the public complaints as early as possible.

The Commissioner also directed the magistrates to launch a crackdown against hoardings of petrol and diesel.

Earlier, the commissioner was briefed by the magistrates concerned that fines of Rs 373,000 were imposed on profiteers while 36 business centers were sealed during the current month across the district.

In order to stop the practice of hoarding, the officials conducted 10169 raidsduring which 07 FIRs were registered against the shopkeepers, while 23 werearrested across the district in different tehsils, officials added.