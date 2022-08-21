UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Control Artificial Inflation

Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Commissioner for control artificial inflation

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Maryam Khan said on Sunday that district price control committees would be reactivated at district levels to control price hike.

She stated this while chairing a meeting of price control committee and price control magistrates at her office. She directed the price control magistrates to expedite the process of raids to control artificial inflation and address the public complaints as early as possible.

The Commissioner also directed the magistrates to launch a crackdown against hoardings of petrol and diesel.

Earlier, the commissioner was briefed by the magistrates concerned that fines of Rs 373,000 were imposed on profiteers while 36 business centers were sealed during the current month across the district.

In order to stop the practice of hoarding, the officials conducted 10169 raidsduring which 07 FIRs were registered against the shopkeepers, while 23 werearrested across the district in different tehsils, officials added.

Related Topics

Petrol Business Sargodha Price Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 August 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st August 2022

8 hours ago
 Seven drug peddlers held; police recover over 4,71 ..

Seven drug peddlers held; police recover over 4,710 grams drugs

17 hours ago
 Sam Bennett wins sprint to take Vuelta second stag ..

Sam Bennett wins sprint to take Vuelta second stage

17 hours ago
 Assasination Attempt on Mariupol Mayor Results in ..

Assasination Attempt on Mariupol Mayor Results in No Injuries, Casualties

17 hours ago
 Minister for ensuring vehicles fitness, route perm ..

Minister for ensuring vehicles fitness, route permit

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.