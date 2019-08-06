UrduPoint.com
Commissioner For Controlling Prices Of Essential Items

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 10:42 PM

Divisional Commissioner Mehmood Javed Bhatti has directed for taking effective measures to control prices of essential items

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Divisional Commissioner Mehmood Javed Bhatti has directed for taking effective measures to control prices of essential items.

Presiding over a meeting here Tuesday, he directed the price control magistrates to pay surprise visits to markets and bazaars and take legal action against profiteers and hoarders.

He expressed concern over the artificial increase in prices of essential items before Eidul Azha and directed the quarters concerned to control the prices.

He also directed the officers of district administration to visit fruit and vegetable markets continuously.

On the occasion, performance of price control magistrates was also presented.

According to details, the magistrates held 64,564 inspections in 12,576 markets, bazaars during current year across the division and imposed fine over Rs 27.4 million.

They got registered cases against 606 shopkeepers also.

During the meeting, complaints received through Pakistan Citizen Portal were also reviewed.

