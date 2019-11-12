Commissioner for controlling prices of essential items across division

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Divisional Commissioner Mahmood Javed Bhatti has directed price control magistrates to take measures to control hoarding and prices of essential items across the division.

He was presiding over a meeting to review the measures taken to control prices of essential items here Monday. RPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, SSP Operations Ali Raza, and other officers were present on the occasion.

He directed the magistrates to play their role actively and check the prices of all essential items and send the violators behind the bars besides registration of cases against them.

The commissioner said that it should be priority of district administrations to keep the prices of essential items under control to save the consumer from mafia. He directed for checking of quality and weight of the items besides prices.

He directed the DCs to set up Sahulat Bazzars in their respective districts and check the prices of potato, onion, tomato, pulses, sugar, flour, ghee ets.