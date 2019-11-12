UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner For Controlling Prices Of Essential Items Across Division

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 12:00 AM

Commissioner for controlling prices of essential items across division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Divisional Commissioner Mahmood Javed Bhatti has directed price control magistrates to take measures to control hoarding and prices of essential items across the division.

He was presiding over a meeting to review the measures taken to control prices of essential items here Monday. RPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, SSP Operations Ali Raza, and other officers were present on the occasion.

He directed the magistrates to play their role actively and check the prices of all essential items and send the violators behind the bars besides registration of cases against them.

The commissioner said that it should be priority of district administrations to keep the prices of essential items under control to save the consumer from mafia. He directed for checking of quality and weight of the items besides prices.

He directed the DCs to set up Sahulat Bazzars in their respective districts and check the prices of potato, onion, tomato, pulses, sugar, flour, ghee ets.

Related Topics

Price Muhammad Ali All From Weight

Recent Stories

Governor Sarwar hosts Sikh Yatrees

25 minutes ago

Russia, Brazil Working on New Projects in Energy, ..

25 minutes ago

Merkel, Conte to Share Expectations From New Europ ..

28 minutes ago

Five persons killed as car overturned near Talhar ..

28 minutes ago

Capt Hussain Khan Shaheed; hero of Kashmir freedom ..

28 minutes ago

Arsenal back Emery but warn results must improve

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.