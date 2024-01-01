Commissioner for coordinated efforts to ensure universal vaccination against polio

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Salim Rajput on Monday, underscored the significance of Union Council Medical Officers' role in the anti-polio drive and urged coordinated efforts to ensure that no child should miss polio vaccination.

The commissioner expressed the views while chairing a meeting of Union Council Medical Officers (UCMOs) at the District Emergency Operation Centers during the visits of offices of Deputy Commissioners of South, Malir and Central districts.

According to a statement issued here, the commissioner took a detailed briefing on the polio eradication campaign and the performance of UCMOs and other polio staff. He also emphasized improving the efficiency and efficacy of the efforts being carried out for the eradication of polio from the country.

The commissioner said that Union Council Medical Officers and Polio vaccination teams should play their role in a coordinated manner and ensure that every child receives the polio vaccination.

Seek assistance from Assistant Commissioners of the area to deal with denial cases, he instructed adding that no child should miss polio shots as the possibility of occurrence of the disease will remain if even a single child is deprived of polio drops.

He said that polio eradication was a national objective and every officer and staff member needed to work with national spirit for the purpose. UCMOs should mobilize their polio teams to ensure achieving 100% of the target.

Coordinator of Karachi Polio Task Force, Saud Yaqoob Khoso, District Health Officers, Monitors and Communication Officers of the World Health Organization and UNICEF and focal persons of the Health Department were also present at the occasion. They said that it was necessary to achieve the target of administering polio drops to every child to achieve the goal of eradicating polio.