Commissioner for coordinated efforts to prevent dengue in city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon Sunday directed all Deputy Commissioners to make coordinated efforts with the support of KMC, DMCs and other departments concerned for prevention of dengue in the city.

He asked the deputy commissioners to submit daily report in this regard, said a communique on Sunday.

He asked the DCs to ensure drainage of stagnant water and regular fumigation at tyre shops, Water Pounds, Graveyards, under construction buildings, swimming pools and nurseries etc.