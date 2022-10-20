UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Crackdown Against Crop Residue, Garbage Burning

Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Commissioner for crackdown against crop residue, garbage burning

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan division Engineer Aamir Khattak has ordered crackdown against those involved in burning of crop residue and garbage.

He expressed these views while presiding over Divisional Environment Committee review meeting here on Thursday.

Khattak directed to seal factories causing environmental pollution by serving notices.

He also instructed transport and traffic police department to take joint action against smoke emitting vehicles.

The commissioner asked the deputy commissioners to conduct anti-smog campaign vigorously in their districts and ordered to make divisional and district smog committees active, and elements involved in environmental pollution be brought under the law.

Commissioner Aamir Khattak while ordering action against burning of crop residues around motorways, highways said that all institutions should play their role to eliminate environmental pollution.

While giving briefing to the commissioner, officials said that 842 polluting units were inspected. 93 notices were issued, 22 FIRs registered while 35 units were sealed, they added.

Likewise, 2,599 brick kilns were inspected and 801 were sealed. 29 FIRs were registered and over Rs 2.5 million fine was imposed. 11,928 vehicles were checked, 3,631 challaned and over Rs 1.4 million fine imposed. Moreover, 6 FIRs were registered for burning crop residues and Rs 1,50,000 fine was imposed, the officials informed Commissioner Aamir.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Rizwan Nazir, Assistant Commissioner General Ayub Bukhari, heads of relevant departments were also present in the meeting.

