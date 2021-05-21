Commissioner for crackdown against encroachment at graveyards, illegal slaughter houses

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 03:29 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood directed officers concerned to launch comprehensive crackdown against encroachment at graveyards and illegal slaughter houses in the city.

Presiding over a meeting to review performance of municipal corporation here on Friday, Javed Akhtar Mahmood said that there would be zero tolerance against the outlaws involved in putting public lives on risk with their illegal activities. He directed municipal corporation to remove encroachments from graveyards and sought comprehensive report of graveyards within a week. He also directed for crackdown against illegal slaughter houses in the city.

He asked municipal corporation to get registered FIRs against the people involved in wall chalking and running illegal parking stands in the city.

He said that stern action would be taken against extortionists and directed officers concerned to recover extortion money from these criminals.

The commissioner lauded the municipal corporation and district administration for successful anti-encroachment operation in the city and urged them to speed up operation.

Giving briefing on the occasion, CEO Municipal Corporation said that the authority gave approval of 24 construction maps in a day and added that corporation officers striving hard to ensure improvement in recovery targets.

