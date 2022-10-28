Commissioner for crackdown against fake fertilizer, pesticide manufacturers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan division Ashfaq Ahmad Chaudhary directed the officials concerned to launch crackdown against fake fertilizer and pesticide manufacturers across the division.

He said that such practices were not acceptable in the division. The commissioner expressed these views on Friday while presiding over a meeting here to review the performance of agriculture department.

He directed the agriculture department officials to ensure field monitoring by stepping outside their offices.

"The livelihood of farmers was connected to land and we must take steps to facilitate," he added.

Ashfaq also directed the officials to ensure the supply of fertilizers to the farmers at fixed rates. He said that the Punjab government was taking steps to provide relief to farmers.

Commissioner also ordered strict measures to prevent smog and action against those involved in burning crop residue.

Addition Commissioner Sarfraz Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Shafiq and others were also present in the meeting.