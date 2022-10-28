UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Crackdown Against Fake Fertilizer, Pesticide Manufacturers

Sumaira FH Published October 28, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Commissioner for crackdown against fake fertilizer, pesticide manufacturers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan division Ashfaq Ahmad Chaudhary directed the officials concerned to launch crackdown against fake fertilizer and pesticide manufacturers across the division.

He said that such practices were not acceptable in the division. The commissioner expressed these views on Friday while presiding over a meeting here to review the performance of agriculture department.

He directed the agriculture department officials to ensure field monitoring by stepping outside their offices.

"The livelihood of farmers was connected to land and we must take steps to facilitate," he added.

Ashfaq also directed the officials to ensure the supply of fertilizers to the farmers at fixed rates. He said that the Punjab government was taking steps to provide relief to farmers.

Commissioner also ordered strict measures to prevent smog and action against those involved in burning crop residue.

Addition Commissioner Sarfraz Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Shafiq and others were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Multan Government Of Punjab Agriculture Sarfraz Ahmed

Recent Stories

Musk begins his Twitter ownership with firings, de ..

Musk begins his Twitter ownership with firings, declares the 'bird is freed'

24 minutes ago
 Ambassador Donald vows to enhance bilateral ties b ..

Ambassador Donald vows to enhance bilateral ties between Pakistan, US

1 hour ago
 Rupee continues it's downward trajectory against U ..

Rupee continues it's downward trajectory against US dollar

2 hours ago
 MPA Khurram Sohail Laghari leaves PTI

MPA Khurram Sohail Laghari leaves PTI

3 hours ago
 "We may not have real Mr. Bean," PM Shehbaz respon ..

"We may not have real Mr. Bean," PM Shehbaz responds to Zimbabwean President ove ..

4 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 26 Australia Vs. England

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 26 Australia Vs. England

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.