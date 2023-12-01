Open Menu

Commissioner For Crackdown Against Fake Pesticides, Fertilizer

Umer Jamshaid Published December 01, 2023 | 05:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Commissioner Multan division, Engineer Aamir Khattak, ordered to launch crackdown against fake pesticides and fertilizers.

Deputy Commissioners were directed to conduct sampling and registration of cases through district task forces.

He expressed these views while presiding over the meeting of pesticide dealers.

All dealers were asked to get register their stock by the beginning of next week. Strict action will be taken against non-declared stock and the stock will be confiscated.

There was no dearth of pesticides and fertilizers across the division. Commissioner Aamir Khattak said that agriculture was the backbone of our economy and added that there would be no compromise on the quality of pesticides and fertilizers.

He ordered to display panaflexes of stock, rate lists of fertilizers at all notified points and also check the record of fertilizer sale receipts, and cash memos to farmers.

Dealers could not force farmers to take DAP fertilizer along with urea.

Deputy Commissioner Multan Rizwan Qadeer said that they will give relief to farmers by activating the Agriculture Task Force. The Punjab government was taking steps to give relief to farmers. Deputy Commissioners of the division, and concerned officers were also present.

APP/sak

