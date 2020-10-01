Commissioner for crackdown against hoarders, profiteers

Commissioner Multan division, Javed Akhtar Mahmood ordered to tighten noose against hoarders and profiteers across the division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan division, Javed Akhtar Mahmood ordered to tighten noose against hoarders and profiteers across the division.

He directed officials concerned to adopt zero tolerance policy against hoarding and profiteering.

He asked Deputy Commissioners to send mafia involved in artificial scarcity of commodities into jails by getting lodged cases.

He directed price control magistrates to launch crackdown against hoarders and profiteers on war-footing and implementation on government rates at all cost.

Meanwhile, performance report of price control magistrates for month of September has been issued.

Raids were conducted at over one lac places and over Rs four million fine imposed across the division.

As many as 37 FIRs were got registered while 38 profiteers, hoarders apprehended during this period.

APP /sak