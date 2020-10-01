UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner For Crackdown Against Hoarders, Profiteers

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 01:29 PM

Commissioner for crackdown against hoarders, profiteers

Commissioner Multan division, Javed Akhtar Mahmood ordered to tighten noose against hoarders and profiteers across the division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan division, Javed Akhtar Mahmood ordered to tighten noose against hoarders and profiteers across the division.

He directed officials concerned to adopt zero tolerance policy against hoarding and profiteering.

He asked Deputy Commissioners to send mafia involved in artificial scarcity of commodities into jails by getting lodged cases.

He directed price control magistrates to launch crackdown against hoarders and profiteers on war-footing and implementation on government rates at all cost.

Meanwhile, performance report of price control magistrates for month of September has been issued.

Raids were conducted at over one lac places and over Rs four million fine imposed across the division.

As many as 37 FIRs were got registered while 38 profiteers, hoarders apprehended during this period.

APP /sak

Related Topics

Multan Fine Price September All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Over 4,000 Belarusians Willing to Get Inoculated W ..

2 minutes ago

Another injured of Mardan blast passes away

2 minutes ago

President seeks role of MPs, media in breast cance ..

4 minutes ago

Constable shot dead in Hangu

4 minutes ago

World's Teachers Day to be marked on Monday

4 minutes ago

Minister lays foundation of different projects in ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.