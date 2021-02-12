Commissioner for crackdown against hoarders, profiteers of urea fertilizer

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood took notice of shortage of urea fertilizer and ordered crackdown against hoarders and profiteers of fertilizer across the division.

He directed to tighten the noose against fake pesticide and fertilizer mafia and directed Deputy Commissioners to constitute teams at district level.

Javed Akhtar said that the fake pesticide and fertilizer become cause damaging the crops.

He directed sale of only registered pesticides for provision of quality pesticide to growers.

The growers will be prosperous and country's economy also be stabilised with better yielding of crops.

Commissioner directed agriculture task force to collect samples on daily basis and got lodged cases against the culprits on merit.

He ordered action against the dealers involved in stocking the urea fertilizer.

He said that economic exploration of the growers will not be tolerated as economic stability of the growers is top priority.