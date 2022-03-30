UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Crackdown Against Hoarding, Profiteering Mafia

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Commissioner for crackdown against hoarding, profiteering mafia

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshad Ahmed has ordered crackdown against hoarding and profiteering mafia during month of Ramazan.

He expressed these views while presiding over meeting to review price control here on Wednesday.

He ordered to establish Ramazan bazaar near metro plaza Multan Cantt in order to facilitate the citizens.

A 10 kg bag of flour will be available at Rs 450 in Ramazan bazaars. Ghee will be available at Rs 10 less per kg, eggs Rs 6 per dozen, chicken at Rs 12 per kg less and sugar Rs 80 per kg.

He directed the Deputy Commissioners to increase the number of counters as required in the Ramazan bazaars to avoid long queues of people.

Supply and demand of flour, sugar, ghee and counters would also be monitored especially.

Dr Irshad Ahmed said that special subsidy has been given on 13 items in fair price shops in Ramazan bazaars so that relief could be provided to citizens in real meanings.

Talking about the wheat procurement campaign, Commissioner said that the weights and measuring tools would be checked at the wheat procurement centers and those involved in less measuring would be dealt with iron hands.

He said that each wheat grain grown with the hard work of the farmer will be purchased as 12 PR and 36 flag wheat procurement centers have been set up across the division. Giving briefing the meeting, Deputy Commissioners and concerned officers said that show cause notices served to 10 flour mills, quota of two mills suspended 2 quota suspended and Rs 1,05,000 fine imposed.

115 Price Control Magistrates conducted 25958 raids in the division and got lodged 47 FIRs, 177 persons were arrested and fines of over Rs 4.4 million was imposed.

