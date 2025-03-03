Open Menu

Commissioner For Crackdown Against Illegal Buses On BRT Routes

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2025 | 03:50 PM



PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud, on Monday gave a 72-hour deadline to the Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Traffic Police, and district administration to completely eliminate illegal buses and vans operating on the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) routes. He has also demanded a report on the progress.

In a decisive move, the commissioner ordered that instead of imposing fines and temporarily impounding the illegal vehicles, they should be scrapped immediately.

Furthermore, in an effort to ensure smooth traffic flow on University Road, the restriction on heavy transport from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. would remain in effect during Ramadan as well.

The commissioner also instructed TransPeshawar to expedite measures for expanding the BRT service to Warsak Road and other areas.

These decisions were made in a high-level meeting chaired by Commissioner Riaz Khan Mehsud. The meeting was attended by TransPeshawar CEO Muhammad Imran, RTA Secretary Abrar Wazir, Director Excise Javed Khilji, SP Traffic Peshawar Cantt Zakaullah, Assistant Commissioner Town Haroon Saleem, and other relevant officials.

During the meeting, the commissioner emphasized that before the launch of the BRT service, 504 permit-holding buses and vans operating on BRT routes were compensated with substantial payments. However, despite this, buses and vans from Punjab and other districts are being brought in illegally to operate on these routes.

