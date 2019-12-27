UrduPoint.com
Commissioner For Crackdown Against Illegal Housing Colonies

DG KHAN, DEC 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) ::Commissioner DG Khan division Naseem Sadiq ordered crackdown against illegal housing colonies. He ordered stoppage of sale and purchase in all illegal housing colonies and sought record. He also ordered for resolving all pending cases for approval of schemes by January 15.

The Commissioner expressed these views while presiding over meeting here on Thursday.

Naseem Sadiq also sought maps of factories and added that 100 percent recovery of government dues from defaulters would also be ensured.

He said that every possible initiatives will be taken to facilitate colonies developers.

He asked the developers to directly contact Commissioner office in case of any unnecessary delay from officials in approval of colonies maps.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner also ordered to regularize the illegal water connections. He asked the metropolitan corporation staff to compile the record of illegal water connections by conducting survey and issue notices.

He directed to issue notices till January 6 and asked the inspectors to submit report till January 10 that there was no illegal water connection in their respective areas.

