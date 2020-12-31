Commissioner for crackdown against illegal petrol pumps

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood on Thursday directed officers concerned to launch crackdown against illegal petrol pumps across the region.

Taking action on the repeated complaints on Prime Minister Citizen Portal, the commissioner has sought list of illegal petrol pumps which were not only causing damage of vehicles but also creating environmental pollution through selling sub-standard petrol.

He said that smuggling of petrol also causing loss to country's economy.

He directed deputy commissioners of all districts to identify the people involved in such illegal business and take strict action against them.

He said that petrol pumps having no agreement with oil companies were involved in sale of smuggled oil.

The Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood said that illegal petrol pumps would be sealed and owners would face legal action.