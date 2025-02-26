Commissioner for crackdown against profiteering

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Madam Maryam Khan directed deputy commissioners to initiate a

crackdown on profiteering, overcharging and illegal hoarding

of essential commodities.

During a meeting, she said as the holy month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak is approaching

and the divisional administration is fully committed to provide the maximum relief

to the masses.

In this connection, the efforts have been intensified to control prices of all daily use items;

she said and directed deputy commissioners to take strict action against profiteers by

activating price control magistrates.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the district administration said that 185 price control magistrates

conducted inspections of 35,560 shops within 24 hours across the division.

They imposed a total fine of Rs 267,500 on 2,709 shopkeepers who were caught

while charging extensive prices of the daily use commodities.

The price control magistrates also arrested 221 shopkeepers in addition to

sealing 243 shops over violations, he added.