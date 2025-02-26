Commissioner For Crackdown Against Profiteering
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2025 | 02:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Madam Maryam Khan directed deputy commissioners to initiate a
crackdown on profiteering, overcharging and illegal hoarding
of essential commodities.
During a meeting, she said as the holy month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak is approaching
and the divisional administration is fully committed to provide the maximum relief
to the masses.
In this connection, the efforts have been intensified to control prices of all daily use items;
she said and directed deputy commissioners to take strict action against profiteers by
activating price control magistrates.
Meanwhile, a spokesman for the district administration said that 185 price control magistrates
conducted inspections of 35,560 shops within 24 hours across the division.
They imposed a total fine of Rs 267,500 on 2,709 shopkeepers who were caught
while charging extensive prices of the daily use commodities.
The price control magistrates also arrested 221 shopkeepers in addition to
sealing 243 shops over violations, he added.
Recent Stories
'Call of the People of Qiblah' signed at Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference in Ba ..
Gaza health sector losses near $6.3 billion, WHO reports
UAEU, Sultan Qaboos University fund 5 major research projects
UN official urges action to address Gaza's immense needs
ADJD participates in Smart Rehabilitation Centres Technology Conference in Thail ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2025
E& reports AED10.8 billion in net profit in 2024
Noura Al Kaabi leads UAE delegation to High-Level Segment of 58th Session of Hum ..
Fujairah Philosophy House hosts symposium to explore role of librarians in speci ..
UAE’s Permanent Committee for Human Rights organises seminar on Universal Decl ..
Stock markets shrug off Trump trade war fears but tech sags
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Govt makes ETEA mandatory for MTI recruitment3 minutes ago
-
KP govt regularizes 2,666 Workers Welfare Board employees3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for crackdown against profiteering12 minutes ago
-
ANF organizes annual drug burning ceremony22 minutes ago
-
Child Development Center to be set up: DC22 minutes ago
-
Three injured on road22 minutes ago
-
10 power thieves caught22 minutes ago
-
Pakistani Student Anara Behram Wins Gold at STEMCO Science Global Competition22 minutes ago
-
CTO reviews traffic arrangements for ICC Championship team’s arrival22 minutes ago
-
DC reviews educational standards at Govt High School Heir22 minutes ago
-
Husband nabbed for attacking wife33 minutes ago
-
DIG visits DJK to review arrangements for prisoners33 minutes ago