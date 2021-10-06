UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Crackdown Against Profiteers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 seconds ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 05:20 PM

Commissioner for crackdown against profiteers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan division, Dr Irshad Ahmad, directed price magistrates to launch crackdown against profiteers and got registered cases against them.

Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmad expressed these views while presiding over price control magistrates meeting to review their performance here on Wednesday.

He said that the warning time has been passed and ordered officials concerned to got registered FIRs against profiteers over non implementation on government rates.

Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan said that wholesale points at vegetable and grain markets have been made functional and complaints received at Qeemat portal were being resolved quickly.

Assistant Commissioner General Mobashir-ur-Rehman while giving briefing said that price control magistrates have made over 14,000 raids across the division during first five days of current month and got lodged cases against 57 by arresting 139 profiteers.

Likewise, over Rs 1.9 million fine was also imposed to profiteers.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioners, agriculture and market committee officials were also present.

Related Topics

Multan Agriculture Fine Price Market Government Million

Recent Stories

47,154 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

47,154 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

6 minutes ago
 PCRWR launches IWRM implementation guidelines for ..

PCRWR launches IWRM implementation guidelines for Pakistan

9 minutes ago
 Police arrest 32 for possessing illegal weapons, l ..

Police arrest 32 for possessing illegal weapons, liquor, drugs

9 minutes ago
 Two POs, two gamblers arrested; Rs 5000 cash stake ..

Two POs, two gamblers arrested; Rs 5000 cash stake money recovered

10 minutes ago
 ADCR inspects auction process at Vegetables Market ..

ADCR inspects auction process at Vegetables Market

10 minutes ago
 PCGA hails Govt approval to TCP intervention as se ..

PCGA hails Govt approval to TCP intervention as second buyer in cotton market

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.