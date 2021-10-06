Commissioner for crackdown against profiteers

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan division, Dr Irshad Ahmad, directed price magistrates to launch crackdown against profiteers and got registered cases against them.

Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmad expressed these views while presiding over price control magistrates meeting to review their performance here on Wednesday.

He said that the warning time has been passed and ordered officials concerned to got registered FIRs against profiteers over non implementation on government rates.

Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan said that wholesale points at vegetable and grain markets have been made functional and complaints received at Qeemat portal were being resolved quickly.

Assistant Commissioner General Mobashir-ur-Rehman while giving briefing said that price control magistrates have made over 14,000 raids across the division during first five days of current month and got lodged cases against 57 by arresting 139 profiteers.

Likewise, over Rs 1.9 million fine was also imposed to profiteers.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioners, agriculture and market committee officials were also present.