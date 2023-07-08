Commissioner for crackdown against profiteers, hoarders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Commissioner of Multan Division Engineer Amir Khattak on Saturday directed the relevant officers to launch a comprehensive crackdown against profiteers and hoarders across the region.

Presiding over a meeting to review the performance of all district administrations, the commissioner said, "The availability of commodities at controlled rates must be ensured." He said that citizens would be provided relief through improving the performance of price control magistrates.

He directed the relevant officers to apply a comprehensive plan for offering relief to the masses.

"The departments have been directed to launch a crackdown against profiteers and hoarders," he added.

He sought a report regarding arrangements for Muharram and said that stern action would be taken against the anti-social elements if involved in disturbing peace during the period.

He asked officers to ensure the implementation of routes and Majalis timing and directed them to make foolproof security arrangements to deal with any emergency situation.

He said, "Beds must be fixed in all hospitals of the division by keeping in view any emergency and asked officers to install close circuit cameras and make the control room operational during Muharram." He said that Rescue 1122, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), and other relevant departments would depute their staff during the holy month of Muharram.

He also ordered cleanliness operations at all graveyards of the division.